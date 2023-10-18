Grubhub driver caught on camera eating customer’s food, restaurant owner says

A restaurant's security camera allegedly captured a Grubhub driver digging into a customer’s dinner. (KCAL, KCBS, MARTIN LUZANILLA, GRUBHUB, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A Grubhub delivery driver in California was fired after he was allegedly seen on camera eating a customer’s food that he had just picked up.

A security camera outside Mexihanas Hibachi Grill, a restaurant in Long Beach, allegedly captured a Grubhub driver digging into a customer’s dinner seconds after it was picked up. At one point, the driver can be seen using his teeth to tear open the bag. He then grabs his own fork and starts eating.

Mexihanas owner Martin Luzanilla says he was shocked by the footage, which was taken in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“He took bitefuls out of each plate that was in that order,” Luzanilla said.

The restaurant owner suspected something was up right after pickup because the vehicle didn’t move for a couple of minutes, so he went out to confront the driver.

The delivery driver told Luzanilla the food was just his lunch, so the restaurant owner gave him a fist bump and walked away. But when he checked the camera recording, he realized his initial hunch was right.

“I was mad. I was upset. The safety of my customers are No. 1,” Luzanilla said.

The driver left, and Luzanilla rushed to call the customer to tell them their food was contaminated and not to eat it.

“It’s not good on our half. It’s not good on Grubhub’s half. It makes us, as a company, look bad,” Luzanilla said.

Grubhub says the delivery driver has been terminated. The company also reached out to Luzanilla, adding, “The vast majority of our orders are completed without incident or complaint, and when things don’t go as planned, we work hard to make things right.”

Many restaurants and food delivery services have a tamperproof sticker to indicate if someone has tainted the meal. However, their effectiveness varies.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Old Hickory native Nate Bargatze will serve as the honorary pace driver for the Ally 400.
Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden pledges solidarity with Israelis and suggests ‘other team’ to blame for Gaza hospital blast
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
Musk’s X tests $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Metro Nashville Public Health held a flu shot clinic at Metro Courthouse prior to Tuesday's...
Health department holds flu shot clinic for Metro employees
Belmont players Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Cade Tyson, and men's basketball coach Casey Alexander...
Belmont men’s basketball completes community service project in St. Louis