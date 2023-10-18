Greenbrier cancels youth football season after parent accused of threating to shoot people

Parents of youth players voice their concerns and reactions.
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football game on Saturday, Metro Police said.(Viewer Submission)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Greenbrier youth football league commissioner has canceled the rest of their season after a parent threatened to shoot coaches and players after a hit during a game.

On Oct. 14, a man allegedly brought a gun to the Joelton Community Club and Park. In a video taken by a parent, the man is seen trying to run onto the field in the middle of the game.

Previous Coverage
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun

“He stormed the field once over a call that had been made by a ref, and he was told to leave the park,” Jessica Perry, a Joelton Cheer parent, said. “But he actually didn’t evacuate the park at all, and instead he came back into the park.”

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident. After the game, league officials voted to ban the man from all future games, and police are looking into charges.

For the Greenbrier Athletic Club, their 12U season has been canceled.

“To see the terror on these kids’ faces that we watched grow up and that we are around every day is just very sad,” Perry said.

Though the season is only over for this year, Perry said she and several other parents from Joelton and Greenbrier leagues may not let their kids return to play another game.

“We would love to come back, but there will definitely have to be major changes in the league for us to feel comfortable enough,” she said. ”Now you’ll always have that ‘what if’ and have to look over your shoulder.”

The league said they have armed security and a clear bag-only policy at every game. While parents said the new safety rules are helpful, they’re unsure if it’s enough to feel safe.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Old Hickory native Nate Bargatze will serve as the honorary pace driver for the Ally 400.
Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

Latest News

Millersville Fire Chief Brandon Head could only summarize the deaths of two children Wednesday...
Two children die in Millersville fire
Inflation is forcing families to cut back on Halloween spending, a study found.
Ways to save money ahead of Halloween
The man who allegedly brought the gun has been banned from all MTJFL events.
League cancels season after gun brought to game
Nashville is looking at making parts of 31st Avenue safer for pedestrians from Charlotte Avenue...
NDOT to improve safety on 31st Avenue