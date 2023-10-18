Greenbrier cancels youth football season after parent accused of threating to shoot people

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Greenbrier youth football league commissioner has canceled the rest of their season after a parent threatened to shoot coaches and players after a hit during a game.

On Oct. 14, a man allegedly brought a gun to the Joelton Community Club and Park. In a video taken by a parent, the man is seen trying to run onto the field in the middle of the game.

“He stormed the field once over a call that had been made by a ref, and he was told to leave the park,” Jessica Perry, a Joelton Cheer parent, said. “But he actually didn’t evacuate the park at all, and instead he came back into the park.”

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident. After the game, league officials voted to ban the man from all future games, and police are looking into charges.

For the Greenbrier Athletic Club, their 12U season has been canceled.

“To see the terror on these kids’ faces that we watched grow up and that we are around every day is just very sad,” Perry said.

Though the season is only over for this year, Perry said she and several other parents from Joelton and Greenbrier leagues may not let their kids return to play another game.

“We would love to come back, but there will definitely have to be major changes in the league for us to feel comfortable enough,” she said. ”Now you’ll always have that ‘what if’ and have to look over your shoulder.”

The league said they have armed security and a clear bag-only policy at every game. While parents said the new safety rules are helpful, they’re unsure if it’s enough to feel safe.

