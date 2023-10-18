Alleged girlfriend arrested for facilitating her teen boyfriend’s murder in Madison, police say

She is also alleged to have recorded homicide investigators on the scene and sent it to the shooting suspect, according to an arrest report.
Teen arrested for facilitating another teen’s murder in Madison, police say(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is facing a charge of facilitation of criminal homicide in the murder of her boyfriend who was shot and killed at a Madison apartment complex in August, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Arleth Bonilla, 18, was arrested overnight after police say she called the victim, 17-year-old Israel Teniente, several times before he was murdered on Aug. 8.

The shooting happened at the Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue where Teniente was found in a breezeway with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Previous Coverage:
Homicide investigation underway in Madison after teen shot, killed

Bonilla is also alleged to have recorded homicide investigators on the scene and sent it to the shooting suspect, according to an arrest report.

“Information developed as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip and a review of cell phone data led detectives to determine that Bonilla lured Teniente to the apartment complex on behalf of a third party, who is believed to have shot him,” MNPD said. “The investigation into the third party is continuing.”

According to the arrest report, this case might be connected to another murder where an 18-year-old was shot and killed in Madison.

