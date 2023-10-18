First Alert Forecast: Showers return Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This afternoon will remain mild and pleasant with lots of sunshine.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

REST OF THIS WEEK:

Mostly sunny and beautiful weather will continue this afternoon. We’ll have highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Count on a light southerly breeze, too.

Tonight looks mild. Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s by early Thursday.

We’ll have variable cloud cover on Thursday, so a little sunshine is expected amongst the clouds. A few showers will move through although the majority of the daytime hours will be rain-free.

Showers & thundershowers will develop move into the Mid State on Thursday, with the bulk of it occurring Thursday evening. (WSMV)

Showers and a few thundershowers will increase in coverage Thursday evening, as they push eastward. A few downpours will develop. The highest rain totals will occur over northeastern Middle Tennessee and south-central Kentucky.

Rain showers will exit the area on Friday, making for dry weather for most of the day. It’ll remain variably cloudy with a light northwest breeze.

THIS WEEKEND:

Bright, beautiful weather is on tap for this weekend. Saturday will be breezy at times. On Sunday, the wind will diminish some. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather’s on the way next week.

Monday will top off in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s temperatures will zoom into the mid 70s.

Upper 70s are likely for Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.