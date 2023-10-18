First Alert Forecast: Rain returns tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a sunny day rain returns tomorrow. Temperatures will be mild.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Tonight looks mild. Temperatures will not be as cold, bottoming out in the 50s by early Thursday.

Thursday will be variably cloudy, so a little sunshine is expected amongst the clouds. A few showers will move through. The high will be in the low 70s.

Showers and a few thundershowers will increase in coverage Thursday evening, as they push eastward. A few downpours will develop. The highest rain totals will occur over northeastern Middle Tennessee and south-central Kentucky. The high will be in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers will exit the area on Friday, making for dry weather for most of the day. It will remain variably cloudy with a light northwest breeze. High in the upper 60s.

Showers & thundershowers will develop move into the Mid State on Thursday, with the bulk of it occurring Thursday evening. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Bright, beautiful weather is on tap for this weekend. Saturday will be breezy at times. On Sunday, the wind will diminish some. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather is on the way next week.

Monday will top off in the low 70s.

Tuesday’s temperatures will zoom into the mid 70s.

Upper 70s are likely for Wednesday of next week.

