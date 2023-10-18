First Alert Forecast: Best Day of The Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Today is easily going to be the best day of the week with highs back in the lower to mid 70s and more all-day sunshine to go around. A few spots in the higher elevations are going to stay in the 60s.

Clouds will increase again tonight, and it won’t be as chilly, with lows in the lower to mid 50s by tomorrow morning.

TRACKING MORE RAIN

Another cold front approaches the Mid State Thursday and continues to thicken the clouds again during the day. A passing shower cannot be ruled out for the first part of the day, but late in the day and overnight we’ll see a few more showers and I won’t totally rule out a rumble of thunder.

A couple of showers will linger into early Friday with temperatures dropping back into the 60s. The rain should mainly move out of the Mid State through the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday looks breezy with gusts near 20 mph

The nice weather carries over into Monday with highs near 70 under plenty of sunshine.

