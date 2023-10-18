Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Musical icon Elton John performed in downtown Nashville last weekend for a private birthday bash filled with A-lister guests.

On Oct. 14, the singer performed a 12-song set on the Supper Club stage at The Twelve Thirty Club on Broadway. Justin Timberlake owns the restaurant and bar and was among the celebrities in attendance on Saturday. Jessica Biel, his wife, and Eric Church also attended the party.

The birthday bash was organized by Jimmy Liautaud, founder of sandwich chain Jimmy John’s, for his wife, Leslie. After dinner, John performed for the couple and their guests, kicking the show off with “Your Song.” The performer also sang well-known favorites like “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocketman.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.