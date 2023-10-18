Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Eric Church were among those in attendance for the private birthday party on Broadway.
Elton John
Elton John(Jason Bihler Photography | Jason Bihler Photography)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Musical icon Elton John performed in downtown Nashville last weekend for a private birthday bash filled with A-lister guests.

On Oct. 14, the singer performed a 12-song set on the Supper Club stage at The Twelve Thirty Club on Broadway. Justin Timberlake owns the restaurant and bar and was among the celebrities in attendance on Saturday. Jessica Biel, his wife, and Eric Church also attended the party.

The birthday bash was organized by Jimmy Liautaud, founder of sandwich chain Jimmy John’s, for his wife, Leslie. After dinner, John performed for the couple and their guests, kicking the show off with “Your Song.” The performer also sang well-known favorites like “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocketman.”

