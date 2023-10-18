Dickson County High School gets new K-9 in training

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new student with four legs and a tail has started learning at Dickson County High School.

On Wednesday, DCHS was gifted a puppy named C.J. from Cane Creek Labradors.

According to the school, C.J. will be trained as a drug dog. Students in the school’s Criminal Justice Program will work with the pup and learn how to help him do his job.

DCHS is one of the first schools in the state to have a working drug dog with the purpose of working with students.

