Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

