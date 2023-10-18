City council member, Knoxville icon Larry Cox dies

Before his time with the city council, Cox was also a prominent figure in athletics.
Councilman Larry Cox
Councilman Larry Cox(Knox City Council)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville City Council Member and Knoxville icon Larry Cox has died.

Before his time with the city council, he was also a prominent figure in athletics. As a past coach and director of the non-profit inner city sports program the Knoxville Falcons, he helped give kids in the area a chance to have access to play a variety of sports like basketball, baseball, football, softball and cheerleading.

Cox was a prominent figure in the community for almost 35 years. He was so prominent in fact, that he even had a community center and an athletic field named after him.

Cox graduated from Fulton High School in 1960 and was instrumental in keeping the school from shutting down in 1992. He also served 15 years in the Air National Guard where he graduated from Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee in 1963 with an Associates Degree. He then attended Middle Tennessee State where he got his bachelor’s degree before serving in the military.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
‘He threatened to shoot my son!’: Chaos erupts at youth football game
Caught on camera: Shoplifters assaulted, threw gasoline on Nashville Walgreens employee, police...
Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Old Hickory native Nate Bargatze will serve as the honorary pace driver for the Ally 400.
Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

Latest News

Armed teen arrested in stolen SUV from Nashville Fairgrounds, police say
Armed teen arrested in stolen SUV from Nashville Fairgrounds, police say
A Greenbrier football team parent tried to pull out a gun during a fight at a youth football...
Youth football season canceled after parent threatened coaches, players with gun
Elton John
Elton John performs in Nashville at star-studded birthday bash
Two children are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville.
Two children dead in Millersville fire, White House chief says