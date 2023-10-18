Belmont men’s basketball completes community service project in St. Louis

The project was a partnership with the Missouri Valley Conference and United Way during the league’s media day.
Belmont's men's basketball team participated in a community service project in St. Louis while taking part in the Missouri Valley Conference media day.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University’s men basketball team took part in a community service project at a St. Louis school as part of the Missouri Valley Conference’s media day.

Head coach Casey Alexander and players Cade Tyson and Ja’Kobi Gillespie helped third graders with “I Dream” worksheets. Then they got a chance to play some basketball.

It was a partnership with the Missouri Valley Conference and United Way.

“Yeah, a really great experience for all of us,” Belmont coach Casey Alexander said. “Like all community service activities, you think you’re going there to serve someone else, and you end up getting a lot in return. It was great to do it and in a place that was unfamiliar to us and a really good day.”

The community service project was part of Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Media Day.

