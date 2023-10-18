Back in business: Broadway Bridge officially reopens, helping nearby hotels and tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Broadway Bridge officially reopened Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting by Gov. Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and other state leaders.

Dean Najarian leads walking tours with his business, Local Tastes of Nashville. His tour groups meet at the Union Station Hotel alongside the Broadway Bridge. Najarian said it’s been a rough summer for the hotel because of the construction and closure right outside their doors.

“It was confusing for people gaining entrance,” Najarian said. “Over and over, people were coming in trying to get access over there and would walk away and think, ‘Oh, there’s no way to get in there.’ The restaurant was impacted. The hotel rooms were impacted. It was a rough summer.”

Najarian said like the hotel, his tour business suffered from construction complications.

“It was more difficult to find and navigate road closures and things and parking to be able to meet us here,” he said. “It certainly had an impact on start times, which, when you’re doing a walking tasting tour – which is like a progressive meal where you go from restaurant to restaurant – you need all of the timing to work. So it can be a challenge.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Butch Eley said crews finished the project both early and under budget.

The new bridge includes six lanes – three in each direction. There is new fencing, railing and lighting. The sidewalks are also two feet wider, adding space for planters. Commissioner Eley said they are meant to help insulate pedestrians from bikers and vehicles and to provide handicapped access.

The design of the fencing and bridge walls is a nod to the historic railyards of the Union Station, Eley said.

“If you look back at the old pictures of Union Station from many years ago, it has a fencing that is very similar to this one,” he said. “We just tried to make sure that we were really presenting a nod to the history of the importance of this bridge and the role that it’s played over the last 100 years.”

Gov. Lee was joined by Mayor O’Connell and other state leaders to ceremoniously open the bridge. He said the bridge is a precursor of things to come with the 2023 Tennessee Transportation Modernization Act.

“This is a bridge in the middle of an urban center, but the Transportation Modernization Act is meant to address rural interstates and highways as well,” Lee said. “The very way that this piece of legislation is structured allows us to invest in big-city congestion eradication projects like this one, but it also allows us to invest in faraway, rural roads that stretch from one end to the state to the other.”

Najarian said it is an exciting and necessary renovation.

“The things that are great for tourists – and I work in tourism – will always be things that make it great and more civilized for locals,” he said. “It’s good for the downtown hotels. It’s good for everybody.”

