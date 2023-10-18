Armed teen arrested in stolen SUV from Nashville Fairgrounds, police say

The teen was allegedly armed with a loaded 9-millimeter pistol.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is facing several charges after being arrested in a stolen SUV taken from the Nashville Fairgrounds on Oct. 7, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The stolen vehicle was spotted on Tuesday night, and a police helicopter began following it as it traveled around town.

Eventually, the SUV stopped near Green Napier Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard. Police said the 14-year-old driver got out and was taken into custody by detectives.

At the time of his arrest, the teen attempted to pull out a loaded 9-millimeter pistol with a vertical foregrip attached from his waistband, police said. He told officers he was trying to throw it away.

“As the teen was being escorted to a police car, he pulled away and attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended a second time. He is charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft, unlawful gun possession, marijuana possession, resisting arrest and escape,” MNPD said.

The auto theft victim, who is from Alabama, was parked at the fairgrounds for an event. When she returned to the parking lot, her vehicle was gone, police said.

