Women charged after gasoline attack on Walgreens employee

Both women are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two women were booked into jail Monday after police say they threw gasoline on a Walgreens employee once they were caught trying to shoplift in September.

Tochaka Waters and Latavia Waters are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tochaka Waters entered the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Pike on Sept. 3 and began taking items off the shelf and tried to steal them, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrest report.

An employee stopped her and told her to leave, police said. While Latavia Waters argued with an employee, Tochaka Waters went to her vehicle, got a gas can, and then poured gasoline on the employee, according to police.

The duo then began to physically assault the employee, police said, causing minor injuries.

Both were booked into jail early Monday morning and have since been released. Tochaka Waters was not charged with shoplifting.

