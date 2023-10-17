Why you might see helicopter activity in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police Department is making sure people are aware of helicopter activity in the city on Tuesday.

Police said if you see a helicopter around Charlie Daniels Parkway, don’t worry — it’s related to medical helicopter training with Mt. Juliet Fire and EMS staff.

“MJAlert: Helicopter activity around Charlie Daniels Parkway is related to medical helicopter training with Mt. Juliet Fire and EMS staff,” MJPD said on X.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.