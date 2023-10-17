Video: Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is continuing its search for three unknown suspects who shot and killed three people in Nashville in 2020.

Three years ago on Oct. 17, Gennaro Daniele, Jesus Torrero and Quencharios Edmonds were shot in a drug-related homicide on Old Elm Hill Pike, police said.

The three shooters still remain unknown. MNPD detectives are continuing their efforts to identify the three suspects.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

Police said the shooters fled the scene in a newer model burgundy Chevrolet sedan with dealer tags. That same car was spotted attempting to drop off a gunshot victim, later identified as Edmonds, at Summit Medical Center.

“They sped away after being approached by hospital staff. Edmonds was later located deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside his SUV parked on Enon Springs Road in Smyrna,” MNPD said.

After searching the home in the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pk., detectives found seven pounds of marijuana, 500 ecstasy pills, a pistol and more than $42,000 cash.

Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville (Metro Police)

3 years ago today Gennaro Daniele, Jesus Torrero & Quencharios Edmonds were fatally shot in a drug-related homicide on Old Elm Hill Pk by three unknown suspects. Detectives continue in their efforts to identify the gunmen responsible. Know anything? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/OT10bEPO09 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.