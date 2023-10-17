Video: Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.
Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is continuing its search for three unknown suspects who shot and killed three people in Nashville in 2020.

Three years ago on Oct. 17, Gennaro Daniele, Jesus Torrero and Quencharios Edmonds were shot in a drug-related homicide on Old Elm Hill Pike, police said.

The three shooters still remain unknown. MNPD detectives are continuing their efforts to identify the three suspects.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call 615-742-7463.

Police said the shooters fled the scene in a newer model burgundy Chevrolet sedan with dealer tags. That same car was spotted attempting to drop off a gunshot victim, later identified as Edmonds, at Summit Medical Center.

“They sped away after being approached by hospital staff. Edmonds was later located deceased from multiple gunshot wounds inside his SUV parked on Enon Springs Road in Smyrna,” MNPD said.

After searching the home in the 2700 block of Old Elm Hill Pk., detectives found seven pounds of marijuana, 500 ecstasy pills, a pistol and more than $42,000 cash.

