Two dogs removed from Bellevue apartment after numerous complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pest control specialist made a gruesome discovery inside a Bellevue apartment last week.

Last Monday, KC Mason went to spray for pests at a home in the Bellevue West apartment complex. He claims what he saw when he walked in was the worst he’s seen in his line of work.

Mason said he became emotionally overwhelmed at the sight of two dogs in cages and immediately began taking pictures.

Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation (WSMV)

”Just the one dog, Bennett, was emaciated,” Mason said. “He couldn’t lift his head, couldn’t wag his tail. The other dog was kind of just standing in one spot because it was so much feces and stuff all over. I immediately started crying as soon as I saw them.”

Mason said this wasn’t the first time he’s been to that apartment. In March, he said he saw the dogs in better physical shape but filthy. Mason said he reported the incident and sent images in March, but after seeing the dogs this time, he decided to do more.

”Originally, I couldn’t get ahold of anybody,” Mason said. “Animal control was like a leave a message type thing. So I just called as many people as I could.”

He said he also decided to post the images on social media. With the help of various animal advocacy groups, the post went viral. Hibah Qiuban, who runs Nashville Dog Rescue, said she reached out to Metro Council after seeing the post.

”I emailed the council,” Qiuban said “I called one of the council members, and then, of course, everyone shared that picture.”

Qiuban says it should not have gotten to this point.

”The dogs should’ve been confiscated the first time, period,” she said. “End of conversation. This goes no further.”

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control’s call logs show they received numerous complaints about the two dogs, with some dating back to February of this year. Animal control noted in March they could not take dogs “without a court order or exigent circumstances.”

In May, the dogs’ owner was cited for dirty crates but was let off the hook once he showed the crates were cleaned. From May until last week, there were no reports.

Mason’s discovery last week led to an animal abuse investigation by the Metro Public Health Department. Animal control says they turned the case to the Assistant District Attorney’s Office and that charges are currently being pursued.

The two dogs were removed from the home on Oct. 9 and are in foster care with one of Metro’s rescue partners. Mason said he visited Bennett in the pet hospital.

Mason claims what he did for the two animals isn’t anything extraordinary.

“I thought it was the right thing to do,” Mason said. “I couldn’t see that and not do something about it.”

