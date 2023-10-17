Tipping 20%? New study says Tennesseans among worst tippers in US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know that the average tip in the U.S. is just shy of 18% and that Tennessee is among the ten worst tipping states coming under that average?

According to a new study from USA Today Blueprint, Tennesseans are tipping an average of 15.40%, which comes out as the No. 5 worst behind New Mexico, South Carolina, Mississippi and Illinois.

“We’ve gathered data from all 50 states to investigate how tipping varies,” USA Today said. “Generally speaking, the best tippers tend to be located on either the west or east coasts, while those in the middle of the country tend to tip less. A notable exception to this is Missouri, whose 22.05% average tip percentage is second only to California’s 22.69%.”

When it came to the worst tipping state, Illinois, the average tip there was 14.22%.

“Among the ten worst tippers in our research, four states stick with just the federal minimum wage for tipped workers, including: Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and Utah. Meanwhile, the other six states on this list set higher minimums of varying amounts,” USA Today said.

What age group tipped the most? According to the study, it’s Millenials, who reportedly tip at an average of 18.18%.

Click here for more from this study.

