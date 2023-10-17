Tennessee man charged after allegedly killing woman in drunken crash

TBI said the woman was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries.
TBI
TBI(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Trousdale County man is facing several charges after allegedly killing a woman in a drunken crash, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI, along with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, began investigating the death of Erica Faye Kemp in April, which later resulted in the indictment of Ryan Alan Richmond of Castalian Springs.

On April 23, the TBI joined TCSD to investigate the death of Kemp on Carr Lane in Castalian Springs. Kemp was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries.

“During the course of the investigation, agents determined she was struck by a vehicle operated by Ryan Richmond,” the TBI said.

On Oct. 16, a grand jury returned indictments charging Richmond with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Richmond is being held at the Trousdale County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

