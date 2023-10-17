Student arrested for bringing gun to McGavock High School, police say

Police said the student was charged with bringing a weapon on school property.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old student was arrested on Tuesday after authorities found a loaded gun in his car in the McGavock High School parking lot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the loaded handgun was found in the student’s center console.

The high school junior admitted the Ruger 9-millimeter was in his car after school administrators received a picture of him with the gun.

Police said the student is being charged with bringing a weapon on school property.

The last incident at McGavock involving a gun on school property happened on Sept. 22. Administrators received a tip before searching the student, MNPS spokesman Sean Braisted said. The 17-year-old student was searched, and a 9-millimeter handgun was found concealed in his waistband, according to police. He was taken into custody without incident and charged in juvenile court.

“Bringing a firearm to school is a zero-tolerance offense and a serious violation of law,” Braisted said in late September. “We appreciate the school administration acting on the information received in order to keep students and staff at the school safe.”

