Search for woman found dead along Cumberland River continues 16 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville investigators are still searching for a woman’s killer 16 years after her body was found near the Cumberland River.

The body of Caroline Grollnek-Langley was found Oct. 18, 2007, by an Alley-Cassetty Brick employee on Oldham Street along an embankment at the Cumberland River in East Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Grollnek-Langley died from blunt force injuries, police said, and investigators believe someone knows what happened to her.

If you have any information, contact MNPD’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You could qualify for a reward.

