Residents frustrated, scared after prowler returns to Germantown apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man returned to a Germantown apartment complex where he has been caught on camera multiple times lurking on their porches and peering into their windows.

Friday at about 2 a.m., surveillance video catches the man pacing past specific units on the ground level, then peering into a window over almost a half hour.

Video WSMV4 obtained from Aug. 27 shows the same man looking into windows and knocking on the door of the same unit. WSMV4 crews even found used latex gloves on the ground and handprints on the back window of that apartment, which had been propped open.

Diana Rivera and her toddler live in the unit the man seems to be targeting.

“I feel very unsafe, like I go to sleep and I wake up every few hours and just look around because I just feel like somebody’s already in my house,” Rivera said.

At one point on Friday morning, a neighbor who lives in a nearby unit saw the man on his surveillance camera. In the video, the man is leaning against Rivera’s windowsill, clearly staring inside. The neighbor was not home at the time but yelled at the man through the speaker, causing him to run away.

“God knows for how long he would have been there watching me if nobody had said anything about it,” Rivera said. “He don’t want to rob me, he wants something else. I’m not sure what, though.”

Rivera’s next-door neighbor, Emily Bridges, originally posted the man on the Ring and NextDoor apps, asking the surrounding community if they had seen this man.

She said she is frustrated with the Metro Nashville Police Department because of their slow response time. She said it doesn’t feel like they’ve taken any action.

“I called them right away -- called 911 -- multiple times. No one came out ‘til almost, what, over 24 hours later?” Bridges said.

An MNPD spokesperson told WSMV4 they have, in fact, done extra patrols in the area every night since the Oct. 14 incident. They also had extra patrols in August when the man was first reported there. Community Coordinator Sgt. James Freeman also reached out to Bridges, they said.

In the meantime, Bridges said she asked her property managers to fix all their porch lights. She also submitted to HUB Nashville to get extra street lights in the area she said is very dark.

“It is extremely dark out here. Extremely. And that’s terrifying,” Bridges said. “You don’t know who’s watching you.”

“I’m honestly terrified knowing that there’s someone constantly obviously watching this place, watching my neighbor -- has entered her home. It’s just so scary.”

Rivera has covered her windows and added a “No Trespassing” sign to the front of her apartment, to make sure the man knows someone lives there, she said.

“When he was just watching me like that, and the fact that he knows somebody lives here -- that a kid lives here,” she said. “That just makes me feel really unsafe for me and my baby.”

MNPD said the Sex Crimes Unit is aware of this case. If you know the man or see him in the area, police said to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.

