Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind

The family was headed out of Flagstaff for a vacation when DPS says a semi-truck passed them in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into their car.
By Holly Bock and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Three young children in Arizona are recovering from a deadly head-on crash that killed their parents last Tuesday.

Friends said Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox and their three children were headed out for vacation when a semitruck passed them in a no-passing zone.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the truck crashed into their car head-on.

“Honestly, it’s like the worst possible thing to happen to any kid,” said Rachel Kalnbach, who worked at Threaded Together with Watson.

The couple and their kids, ages 7, 5 and 1, were heading to the San Juan River.

Eileen Baca, who also worked with Watson at Threaded Together, said the mother was excited about the trip and was talking about the Halloween costumes she was planning to make for her kids.

“She was always talking about her babies,” Baca said.

DPS said the driver of the semitruck was not arrested or cited and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to a GoFundMe created by Brittany Petrick on behalf of the family, two of the children injured are still in the hospital. The third child is in the care of immediate family members.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

