New robotaxi testing happening in Nashville despite federal safety investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal investigators are looking into robotaxis that are being rolled out in Nashville.

Regulators said the Cruise cars can sometimes struggle to see pedestrians and have hit people in other cities.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s received reports about automated driving system-equipped vehicles encroaching on pedestrians present in or entering roadways, including crosswalks. This could raise the risk of a vehicle striking a pedestrian, resulting in severe injury or death.

The self-driving vehicles started hitting the road in Nashville over the summer and are now in the final stages of testing, a Cruise spokesperson said. All cars currently have a person behind the wheel who’s prepared to take over if needed.

Nashville driver Ed Reed said he does not feel safe without someone’s hands on the wheel of the cars around him while driving to and from work. He is concerned a self-driving car might not see children walking in a school zone or someone else stepping out into a crosswalk.

“Anything could happen,” Reed said. “I wouldn’t trust it myself. I would stick with the old-fashioned car where you can stick the key in it and drive it yourself. You are just asking for bad things to happen.”

Earlier this month, a Cruise vehicle driven by a person crashed into a Nashville apartment building. A spokesperson said the robotaxi was being driven by a safety driver when it was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Church Street.

Both drivers were injured.

Cruise said safety is at the center of everything it does and is the reason why it is taking a long time to ensure its technology works in Nashville before offering rides to the public. The company’s cars have logged more than 5 million driverless miles in other cities, the spokesperson said, and have significantly outperformed safety benchmarks set by human drivers.

“Cruise communicates regularly with NHTSA and has consistently cooperated with each of NHTSA’s requests for information ––whether associated with an investigation or not –– and we plan to continue doing so,” Cruise spokesperson Hannah Lindow said.

A new study from Cruise shows its self-driving cars are involved in 94% fewer collisions than normal rideshare and taxi drivers.

Cyndi Rizzitello walks and bikes in Nashville all the time and said she is concerned that robotaxis will not have enough regulations under current state laws. She said she’s hopeful the city will ensure they don’t end up causing major problems like when electric scooters first rolled out.

“I was surprised to hear that this is even a possibility in the city,” Rizzitello said. “I will just be watching out and trying to form my own opinions on what’s happening and deciding whether or not it is safe for these vehicles to be around.”

Cruise said its Nashville fleet will continue learning the area’s roads and traffic patterns over the next few weeks before beginning driverless tests. It will start tests with passengers in the coming months and then begin its service on a limited basis.

