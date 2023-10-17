Nashville NAACP president suspended following recent allegations she’s made

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Nashville branch president Venita Lewis has been suspended by President/CEO Derrick Johnson for “actions that undermine the mission and work of the NAACP.”

Johnson said that Lewis’ behavior provided cause for not only the suspension but also her membership removal from the organization.

The following statement was released by the NAACP Tennessee State Conference:

“This statement is being issued because of the recent allegations made by Ms. Lewis against the organization and the NAACP State Conference leadership. We want to ensure that our members and the public know that we would not allow anyone to cause harm to our members or perpetuate mistruths about the actions of our members. It’s important that our membership and the public know the NAACP’s position. We will continue to focus on advancing the rights and concerns of people of color in the state of Tennessee and support the advocacy work of the Nashville Branch NAACP.”

There was no mention of the specific allegations Lewis had made to warrant the suspension.

On Monday, Oct. 16 Lewis made the following post on Facebook:

When you can't win the election of president of the NAACP, you work to backstab an elected president. Stole NAACP torando money Dr. Judy Cummings, now the appointed President of the NAACP. SAD Posted by Venita Lewis on Monday, October 16, 2023

“They are using the NAACP to promote themselves, and an elitist agenda. It is not for the people, but for a certain kind, and a certain class. SAD,” Lewis commented.

