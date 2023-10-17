Nashville comedian Nate Bargatze to host Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Live in New York it’s Nashville’s very own comedian Nate Bargatze hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Bargatze announced he’ll be hosting SNL on Oct. 28. The legendary Foo Fighters will also be performing that night.

The Nashville native will be taking a break from his Be Funny tour to host SNL.

“It’s the Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, and the Foo Fighters’ ninth time as musical guest,” NBC said.

Bargatze said this opportunity is “beyond a dream come true.”

