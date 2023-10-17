Murfreesboro Road shuts down after multi-vehicle crash with injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving several vehicles shut down part of Murfreesboro Road on Tuesday, according to the La Vergne Fire Department.

The fire department said four vehicles were involved in the crash, and multiple injuries were reported. All eastbound lanes of Murfreesboro Road shut down as a result of the crash but have since reopened.

Authorities did not give an exact location of the crash or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

