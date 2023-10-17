Mt. Juliet residents hope speed humps will help ‘speeding problem’

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A couple in Mt. Juliet are concerned that speeding is an issue on their road.

Lloyd and Carolyn Whipple have lived in their home off Old Mt. Juliet Road for over 20 years. They say their sleepy side street has turned into, what they consider, a hot spot for speeders.

The Whipples said it’s just a matter of time before something bad happens.

“I’m just always worried that someone’s going to get run over or somebody’s going to have a wreck,” Lloyd said. “Or a car’s going to pull out in front of someone, and that’s what’s going to happen.”

The Whipples and most of their neighbors unanimously signed a petition to generate a request for the traffic commission to add speed humps to the road.

Another neighbor said they’re concerned for the animals in the area. They said their neighbor’s cat got run over by someone driving too fast.

“That’s the main reason why speed bumps would slow them down,” Lloyd said. “Cause it slowed them down on this main road up here when they put those in.”

While most people on this street agree, the fire chief has some concerns. He’s said he worried patients and staff will “bounce around in the ambulances when crossing over a speed hump.”

Tom Ramsey, another neighbor on the road, said he understands the concerns but has never seen an ambulance or fire truck come down the road. Now, neighbors are just hoping the problem will come to an end soon.

