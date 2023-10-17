Mom: ‘My son didn’t deserve to die like this’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of Christopher McClean never would have imagined their beloved son leaving the earth so early.

Christopher McClean was shot to death in the garage of his home when police say two masked men approached McClean and his friend demanding money.

“Anytime you felt down, Chris would flash that smile at you and could do nothing but be lifted up. He didn’t bother anybody,” said Kimberly Thompson, McClean’s mother.

Thompson describes her son as loving, caring, loyal and generous. She reflected on how many people spoke highly of the type of person her son was. She along with their entire family can’t understand why someone would commit such a violent act.

Christopher’s father, Ehnrico McClean, is still coming to grips with his son’s death. He recalls the night he found out the news.

“Wake up on Friday the 13th at 3 o’clock in the morning somebody tells you your son is dead, it’s a bad dream,” said McClean.

McClean parents say they would have never imagined burying their son before he would get the chance to bury them.

“You know you always think that you’re going to go before your son and that they would bury you but never in a million years would I think that I would bury my son,” said Thompson.

“There’s killers in our community on the loose. Who else’s kids are in danger next?” said McClean.

Murfreesboro police have not made any arrests, leaving this family continuing to seek justice for their loved one.

“Whoever did this, whoever thought it was OK to just take a life and that they didn’t value someone’s life it’s not OK and I want justice for my son,” said McClean.

Christopher McClean’s funeral will be held on Oct. 19 at 12pm at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel.

If you have information on this case, contact Murfreesboro Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.