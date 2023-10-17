Marsha Blackburn, other southern senators discuss Israel, freezing $6B Iran payment
The press conference is set for Tuesday, at 10:15 a.m. Central.
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several southern senators, including Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn will hold a GOP-led press conference to discuss supporting Israel and what they’re saying is President Joe Biden’s refusal to formally freeze $6 billion payment to Iran.
Here is who is set to attend the press conference:
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
Senator John Thune (R-S.D.)
Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)
Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.)
Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)
Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
Senator Roger Marshall (R-Mo.)
Senator Kate Britt (R-Ala.)
