Marsha Blackburn, other southern senators discuss Israel, freezing $6B Iran payment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several southern senators, including Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn will hold a GOP-led press conference to discuss supporting Israel and what they’re saying is President Joe Biden’s refusal to formally freeze $6 billion payment to Iran.

Here is who is set to attend the press conference:

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Senator John Thune (R-S.D.)

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Mo.)

Senator Kate Britt (R-Ala.)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.