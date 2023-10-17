Marsha Blackburn, other southern senators discuss Israel, freezing $6B Iran payment

The press conference is set for Tuesday, at 10:15 a.m. Central.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several southern senators, including Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn will hold a GOP-led press conference to discuss supporting Israel and what they’re saying is President Joe Biden’s refusal to formally freeze $6 billion payment to Iran.

Here is who is set to attend the press conference:

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Senator John Thune (R-S.D.)

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.)

Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.)

Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.)

Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.)

Senator Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Mo.)

Senator Kate Britt (R-Ala.)

