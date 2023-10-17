Man pleads guilty to killing 11-year-old, injuring others in 2022 Murfreesboro crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver has pled guilty in the May 2022 crash that killed an 11-year-old boy, injuring his brother and grandparents on Lascassas Pike, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Police said 43-year-old Eduardo Tejeda pleaded guilty on Monday to nine counts in the fatal crash. He pleaded guilty to the following charges and was sentenced to 11 years in prison:

Vehicular homicide

Three counts of vehicular assault

Driving under the influence

Tejeda could be eligible for parole in three and a half years; his license was suspended for 10 years, police said.

“Family members of the 11-year-old openly wept in the courtroom as victim impact statements were read,” MPD said.

His attorney read a letter on his behalf apologizing to the family and asking for their forgiveness, saying, “He’s truly sorry and wished the day never happened.”

Murfreesboro Police said one person died and five others were injured in a head-on crash on Lascassas Pike on Monday. (WSMV)

