Man pleads guilty to killing 11-year-old, injuring others in 2022 Murfreesboro crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver has pled guilty in the May 2022 crash that killed an 11-year-old boy, injuring his brother and grandparents on Lascassas Pike, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Police said 43-year-old Eduardo Tejeda pleaded guilty on Monday to nine counts in the fatal crash. He pleaded guilty to the following charges and was sentenced to 11 years in prison:
- Vehicular homicide
- Three counts of vehicular assault
- Driving under the influence
Tejeda could be eligible for parole in three and a half years; his license was suspended for 10 years, police said.
“Family members of the 11-year-old openly wept in the courtroom as victim impact statements were read,” MPD said.
His attorney read a letter on his behalf apologizing to the family and asking for their forgiveness, saying, “He’s truly sorry and wished the day never happened.”
