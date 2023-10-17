‘It’s a mixed bag of emotions’: parents prepare to send students back to The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Less than a year after six people were shot and killed inside The Covenant School, plans are in place for students and staff to return to class on-site in January.

However, not all parents are on board.

“It’s a bit of a mixed bag of emotions,” Covenant School parent Mary Joyce said. “Going back to campus is going to feel heavy. But we also want to do it together. We want to get back home to our school.”

Joyce’s fourth-grade daughter, Monroe, was inside The Covenant School when three students in her grade were shot and killed.

“Monroe is nervous,” she said. “But she also wants to get back to her school.”

Students started the school year at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. After seven months in a different place, Joyce said Monroe wants to be somewhere she remembers.

“I know they are reworking some areas, which brings a bit of relief to us because that was the scariest part,” she said.

Currently, construction crews are working on a $2.8 million renovation to transform some parts of the school. It’s a job Joyce said she knows isn’t easy.

“That was a place where six people were murdered,” she said. “So, how do you create a place where you can go and create happy memories again where someone was murdered, and other kids were running for their lives?”

In the meantime, Joyce said she is preparing Monroe by answering any questions she asks. But she knows not all parents may be ready to drive back up the hill.

“It is going to be a very different experience for a lot of parents,” Joyce said. “And I do want to emphasize that.”

January is also when the General Session begins for lawmakers at the state Capitol. Joyce said she and other parents plan to be there every day.

