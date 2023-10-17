How to stay safe during Facebook Marketplace exchanges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old was shot in Madison during a Facebook Marketplace exchange over the weekend.

Now, police are offering advice on how to stay safe during marketplace sales and similar situations.

Facebook is something Whitney Griffin said she uses all the time. But this time, the messages she got back had her concerned. Griffin said she was trying to buy a used phone using the platform when she got a weird feeling.

“I was like, I don’t think I should do this,” Griffin said. “I don’t want to put myself in a weird position to meet someone sketchy, and the phone not even work.”

Griffin said she heard about the teenager who was shot in Madison while trying to sell his electric scooter just days ago on Facebook Marketplace.

“That’s horrible, that’s literally horrible,” Griffin said.

So, what can people do to protect themselves in these situations?

The Metro Nashville Police Department said people should meet up with people in a public place, more specifically in a police department parking lot.

Police said anyone can make a Facebook Marketplace exchange outside any police precinct.

“Everything here in this parking lot is going to get recorded and documented,” Madison Precinct Community Coordinator Louis Lopez said.

Metro precincts have designated spots for buy, sell, trade-type exchanges, dozens of high-definition cameras, and sometimes an officer nearby on the lookout.

“That’s a great thing to meet up at a police department parking lot for furniture or anything that you’re going to do,” Griffin said. “I’m not going to be fearful to continue using Facebook Marketplace, but yes, we should really be smart, be wise, I think it’s very important.”

People say another tip is to watch the person you’re meeting with arrive from a distance before deciding to show up. Police advise people to use their judgment, and if things don’t seem right, leave.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.