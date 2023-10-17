Hear gunshots near BNA? It’s an active shooter drill, National Guard says

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WMSV) – Nashville residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear gunshots near Berry Field Air National Guard Base or the Nashville International Airport on Tuesday.

The 118th Wing and Tennessee Army National Guard says it will be conducting a base-wide active shooter exercise on Oct. 17, 2023.

The exercise, which is expected to last the majority of the day, will have an individual simulating as an active shooter, and 118th Security Forces Airmen clearing buildings on-base, according to a Tennessee National Guard media release. The event will also feature realistic, simulated gunshot noises, the Tennessee National Guard said.

All members on Berry Field will go into active shooter protocols and will have limited ability to communicate until the conclusion of the exercise. Police officers from the Metro Nashville Airport Authority are also expected to take part in the exercise.

“This exercise has intentionally not been publicized to most people at Berry Field, in order to observe how members respond to an active shooter scenario,” the National Guard said. “As a result, some members, not realizing this is an exercise, may contact emergency services or post on social media about an active shooter incident. The 118th Wing would like to emphasize that all people on Berry Field are not in any increased or immediate danger from an active shooter, and that today’s events are all exercise simulations.”

During the exercise, access to and off of Berry Field will only be granted to individuals with prior approval from base leadership.

