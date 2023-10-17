First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weather Returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

WARMING BACK UP

We’ll get some clearing back during the day today, but we won’t totally lose the cloud cover. It will be a warmer afternoon with temperatures back in the lower to mid 60s.

The sky will continue to clear overnight with lows in the lower to mid 40s by tomorrow morning.

Wednesday is easily going to be the best day of the week with highs back in the lower to mid 70s and more all-day sunshine to go around.

TRACKING MORE RAIN

Another cold front approaches the Mid State Thursday and increases the clouds again and brings in a few rain showers and even a rumble of thunder later in the day.

More showers and even a thunderstorm Thursday night and into the first half of our Friday as the front pushes through.

Temperatures on Friday drop back into the 60s and the rain should mainly move out of the Mid State through the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The nice weather carries over into Monday with highs near 70 under plenty of sunshine.

