First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer weather will develop mid-late week with some rain, too.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Clouds will gradually decrease from west to east tonight. Temperatures will tumble through the 50s, into the upper 40s by morning.

Wednesday looks a lot brighter than the last couple of days have been. We’ll have sunshine with just a few clouds from start to finish. Temperatures will soar in response to the brighter sky and a light southerly breeze that develops. Count on highs in the low 70s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, boosting temperatures into the low 70s. (WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds will return early Thursday. Showers will develop shortly thereafter. By mid-late afternoon, a few embedded thundershowers will also be possible. The area with the greatest likelihood for brief heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder will be eastern Middle Tennessee.

Thursday looks mild, as does Friday.

A few showers will linger into early Friday, before clouds break some during the afternoon. Like Thursday, Friday will also have an occasional breeze.

THIS WEEKEND:

Breezy and drier weather is likely as we kick off this weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and seasonable, with highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday will feature less wind and similar temperatures.

NEXT WEEK:

A warming trend will develop by the early-mid part of next week. In fact, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s on Tuesday.

