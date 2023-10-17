First Alert Forecast: Slight warm up inbound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds dominating the skies will keep us on the cooler side before a slight warm up tomorrow

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Stubborn clouds will eventually give way to some late day sunshine. (WSMV)

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but some late day sunshine is possible. Highs for most will be in the low to middle 60s.

With clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop into the 40s for all of the Mid State.

Tomorrow will feature highs in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it before rain chances return.

NEXT WEATHERMAKER

Another cold front approaches the Mid State Thursday and increases the clouds again and brings in a few rain showers and even a rumble of thunder later in the day.

More showers and even a thunderstorm Thursday night and into the first half of our Friday as the front pushes through.

Temperatures on Friday drop back into the 60s and the rain should mainly move out of the Mid State through the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ll dry out for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The nice weather carries over into Monday with highs near 70 under plenty of sunshine.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.