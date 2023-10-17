Family mourns death of man shot, killed in Murfreesboro

“The most precious thing is life,” his mother said. “Please value it.”
Investigators said the 26-year-old victim may have been targeted during an attempted robbery on Thursday.
By Jordan James
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Days after the death of a man killed in Murfreesboro, people across the region are mourning.

The Murfreesboro Police Department identified the victim as Christopher Jones-McClean. Investigators say the 26-year-old may have been targeted during an attempted robbery on Thursday.

“The most precious thing is life,” McClean’s mother, Kimberly Thompson, said. “Please value it.”

Witnesses told police that two masked men came up to the garage of the home on Cason Lane and demanded the victim’s money. At some point, police said shots were fired.

Another person was critically injured during the incident, but police said they are expected to survive.

As loved ones now prepare for a funeral for McClean, Thompson acknowledged her pain in a post on social media.

“I’m so lost. I think about the way he died. He died alone — I wasn’t there to hold his hand. Now he’s on a cold slab with a toe tag. A life gone too soon. My baby, my baby, I love you so, so much,” she said in the post.

Police said they’re following all leads and encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662.

