Covenant students to return to campus after deadly shooting, school says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Covenant School plans to allow students to return next year to its main campus, where three students and three staff members were shot and killed in a mass shooting that shocked and terrified the Nashville community.

Students will return in January, nine months after the school shooting, according to a school spokeswoman. Students have been attending school Brentwood Hills Church of Christ since the shooting on March 27.

The school is preparing for the students’ return by making security improvements.

“Many security measures were already in place or planned while others were approved to be implemented over the coming weeks and months to be ready for the school’s return in the spring semester,” a recent letter to Covenant parents reads.

