Covenant students to return to campus after deadly shooting, school says

The school is preparing for the students’ return by making security improvements.
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in March.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Covenant School plans to allow students to return next year to its main campus, where three students and three staff members were shot and killed in a mass shooting that shocked and terrified the Nashville community.

Students will return in January, nine months after the school shooting, according to a school spokeswoman. Students have been attending school Brentwood Hills Church of Christ since the shooting on March 27.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Brentwood Hills Church of Christ to serve as temporary site for Covenant School students

The school is preparing for the students’ return by making security improvements.

“Many security measures were already in place or planned while others were approved to be implemented over the coming weeks and months to be ready for the school’s return in the spring semester,” a recent letter to Covenant parents reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service restored in Nashville after hours-long outage
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head
FILE
Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season

Latest News

The conflict in Israel and Gaza has entered day seven and fear of violence against Israeli and...
Marsha Blackburn, other southern senators discuss Israel, freezing $6B Iran payment
Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville
Video: Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville
Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville
Search continues for 3 unknown suspects in 2020 triple murder in Nashville
Masked men shoot and kill a man in his garage, TVA prepares for the winter and police warn...
Catch Up Quick