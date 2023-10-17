Avoiding rolling blackouts: TVA preparing for upcoming winter season

“Since last winter, TVA has undertaken a massive effort to upgrade the winterization of our generating fleet.”
The aftermath of a winter storm that swept across the nation in late December 2022.
The aftermath of a winter storm that swept across the nation in late December 2022.(TVA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is gearing up for another winter season and they say their work during the summer will help ensure reliable and resilient power.

The TVA said its employees are working to ensure the “continued reliability and resiliency of the generating fleet – specifically coal, gas and hydro.”

In December 2022, rolling blackouts were issued in an effort to help keep the power grid stable during extremely cold temperatures.

Previous Coverage:
TVA spending billions to keep up with population growth
TN Rep. drafts resolution aimed at TVA’s handling of winter weather
Tennessee Valley Authority announces end of rolling blackouts

“Most people don’t realize that many of our assets, especially natural gas plants, have vital systems that are located outside, which make their critical components more vulnerable to freezing temperatures,” Jason Garrison, TVA Generation Services, senior manager, said. “Since last winter, TVA has undertaken a massive effort to upgrade the winterization of our generating fleet.”

Over the summer month, the TVA said it’s invested more than $8 million to prepare the coal, gas and hydro fleets for extreme cold weather. That investment includes adding and upgrading insulation and building enclosures around equipment exposed to the elements.

“Modern smart heat trace monitoring systems will send real-time temperature readings to our control rooms,” Garrison said. “This will not only allow our technicians to instantly monitor the health of these systems, but also improve fault identification and response times.”

If you would like to learn more about how TVA is preparing for the upcoming and future winter seasons, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service restored in Nashville after hours-long outage
Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
FILE
Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head

Latest News

Mt. Juliet Police
Why you might see helicopter activity in Mt. Juliet on Tuesday
Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation
Two dogs removed from Bellevue apartment after numerous complaints
Police still investigating triple-homicide 3 years later
Covenant students to return to home campus