Avoiding rolling blackouts: TVA preparing for upcoming winter season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is gearing up for another winter season and they say their work during the summer will help ensure reliable and resilient power.

The TVA said its employees are working to ensure the “continued reliability and resiliency of the generating fleet – specifically coal, gas and hydro.”

In December 2022, rolling blackouts were issued in an effort to help keep the power grid stable during extremely cold temperatures.

“Most people don’t realize that many of our assets, especially natural gas plants, have vital systems that are located outside, which make their critical components more vulnerable to freezing temperatures,” Jason Garrison, TVA Generation Services, senior manager, said. “Since last winter, TVA has undertaken a massive effort to upgrade the winterization of our generating fleet.”

Over the summer month, the TVA said it’s invested more than $8 million to prepare the coal, gas and hydro fleets for extreme cold weather. That investment includes adding and upgrading insulation and building enclosures around equipment exposed to the elements.

“Modern smart heat trace monitoring systems will send real-time temperature readings to our control rooms,” Garrison said. “This will not only allow our technicians to instantly monitor the health of these systems, but also improve fault identification and response times.”

