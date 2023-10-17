8-year-old Murfreesboro boy battling cancer gets surprise trip to Gatlinburg

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 8-year-old boy’s wish to go on vacation with his family came true during a special golf tournament at the Hermitage Golf Course on Monday.

Joshua, who is battling Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, was surprised with the trip during this year’s Golfing for Dreams and Wishes Tournament, a day dedicated to raising money and granting wishes for young cancer warriors. The event’s organizer and non-profit Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee said the 8-year-old was selected as this year’s wish recipient.

The organization said Joshua was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare cancer that develops in nerve tissue, in 2020 and, after years of treatment, was in remission in March 2023. Four months later, the cancer returned, and his diagnosis upgraded to Stage 4.

For his wish, the young boy hoped to go to Gatlinburg and check out attractions like Dollywood and the Dixie Stampede. At the end of the golf tournament on Monday, Joshua and his family received the news that his wish would come true.

Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee grants wishes for individuals aged 5 to 21 who have battled cancer or have reached their 18th birthday without having had a wish granted by another organization. The Golfing for Dreams and Wishes Tournament is held annually and spotlights a new cancer warrior each year.

