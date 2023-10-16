Verizon service restored in Nashville after hours-long outage

Most issues are resolved within 12 hours, Verizon said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Verizon customers in Nashville were hit with service issues Monday morning during an hours-long outage.

Verizon said cellular data, voice and text messages were limited in Nashville. A Verizon spokeswoman said a third-party fiber cut caused the disruption of service for some customers in and around the Midtown area of Nashville.

At about 1:45 p.m., Verizon said the fiber cut was fixed and service fully restored.

“Our engineers are working with the third-party vendor to get the fiber fixed and service restored,” the spokeswoman said. “Until then, customers impacted should enable Wi-Fi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls ... Also, please note that even when service is disrupted, calls to 911 will still go through as long as any signal from any carrier is available.”

Most issues are resolved within 12 hours, Verizon said.

Learn how to use Verizon Wi-Fi calling here if your cellular service isn’t available.

