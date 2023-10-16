Verizon outage reported in Nashville

Most issues are resolved within 12 hours, Verizon said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Verizon customers in Nashville could be dealing with service issues Monday morning.

Verizon says cellular data, voice and text messages are limited right now in Nashville. A Verizon spokeswoman said a third-party fiber cut is causing a disruption of service for some customers in and around the Midtown area of Nashville.

“Our engineers are working with the third-party vendor to get the fiber fixed and service restored,” the spokeswoman said. “Until then, customers impacted should enable Wi-Fi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls ... Also, please note that even when service is disrupted, calls to 911 will still go through as long as any signal from any carrier is available.”

Learn how to use Verizon Wi-Fi calling here if your cellular service isn’t available.

