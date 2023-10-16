Tennessee gas prices drop for 4th consecutive week

“If current market conditions persist, we may see more metro areas follow suit in their gas price averages.”
GAS PUMP
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in Tennessee have decreased for four consecutive weeks, according to AAA. Since last week, prices have dropped by an average of ten cents.

Now Tennessee’s average gas price is $3.14, 30 cents cheaper than a month ago and 24 cents less than one year ago.

“We’re continuing to see prices at the pump drop here in Tennessee, mostly thanks to falling crude oil prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Right now, we have one metro area in Tennessee (Clarksville) with a metro gas price average just below $3 per gallon. If current market conditions persist, we may see more metro areas follow suit in their gas price averages.”

The most expensive gas prices in Tennessee are Jackson ($3.23), Morristown ($3.22), and Memphis ($3.20). However, the cheapest gas prices are in Clarksville ($2.99), Cleveland ($3.03), and Chattanooga ($3.03).

According to the American Auto Association (AAA), Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the United States, with 80% of Tennessee gas stations having prices below $3.25.

