Smyrna police search for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a Family Dollar store last week.

Smyrna police released a picture of a man who exposed himself to an employee on Oct. 10 at the Family Dollar on Lowry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

