Smyrna police search for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hannah at 615-267-5146.
Smyrna police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar
Smyrna police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar(Heather Kent | Smyrna Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a Family Dollar store last week.

Smyrna police released a picture of a man who exposed himself to an employee on Oct. 10 at the Family Dollar on Lowry Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to teen at Target, police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service restored in Nashville after hours-long outage
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit

Latest News

Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season.
First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season
Handcuffs
Arrest report details child abuse charges against TN childcare director after child found locked in room ‘covered in feces’
Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation
Dogs removed from Bellevue home, charges being pursued in animal abuse investigation
Appellate attorney Paul Krog speaks at hearing over Covenant School shooter's writings
Open arguments heard at hearing over Covenant School shooter's writings