Smyrna police search for man who allegedly exposed himself at Family Dollar
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself at a Family Dollar store last week.
Smyrna police released a picture of a man who exposed himself to an employee on Oct. 10 at the Family Dollar on Lowry Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.
