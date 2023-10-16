Rep. Ogles joins bill to ban Palestinian refugees from entering US

“We MUST stop Biden from importing terrorists,” Ogles wrote on X.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee lawmaker plans to file legislation that would prevent the Biden administration from allowing Palestinians to seek refuge into the U.S.

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tennessee, is joining Wisconsin Republican Tom Tiffany in proposing a ban from issuing visas to any Palestinians trying to flee Gaza as war continues with Israel and Hamas. Tiffany has called the prospective legislation the “GAZA Act,” or “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission,” according to the conservative outlet Breitbart News.

“We can’t let President Biden abuse our parole and visa rules to bring unvetted Palestinians into American communities the war he did with thousands of unvetted Afghans,” Tiffany wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security.”

Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water, according to the Associated Press. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.

“We MUST stop Biden from importing terrorists,” Ogles wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Much colder for the next few days

Latest News

Rep. Ogles joins bill to ban Palestinian refugees from entering US
Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students’ learning and their...
Nashville magnet schools to benefit from $15 million grant
Two arrested for Maury County school threats
Two arrested for Maury County school threats
Man killed in Donelson deadly crash