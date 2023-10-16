Pro-Palestinian rally turns heated as group supporting Israel shows up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people with split opinions on the conflict in the Middle East marched along Broadway on Saturday. Some of the marchers were in support of Israel’s retaliation against Hamas’s invasion and others said they hoped the conflict would end and prevent the loss of more innocent Palestinian lives.

A pro-Palestinian group showed up to Broadway to show their support for Palestinians caught in the middle of a war between Israel and Hamas. The United States considers Hamas a terrorist organization. Hamas has control of Gaza City and Palestine and has taken credit for kidnapping and killing hostages in a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

“We’re here to fight against the propaganda and dehumanization, calling us terrorists and calling us animals and calling us barbaric,” Free Palestine Rally co-organizer Fatehiya said, adding the conflict between Israel and Palestine predates her by decades. Fatehiya refused to give her last name.

A second group later showed up to support Israel’s retaliation against Hamas, saying the horrors in Israel match those seen in Gaza.

“This has been circulating on social media, and I believe a lot of people saw (the rally), so we decided to say not in our city. Not in Nashville, Tennessee,” Pro-Israel counter protester and Nashville resident Tomer Minuskin said. “Both of my parents have been sheltered since the day of the attack. They will only leave their home for a few hours just to refill their refrigerator, but they are afraid.”

The chanting from both sides became so heated, the rally turned into a march to separate the groups. Hundreds of people were seen marching from Broadway to the State capital building.

