Oral arguments begin in case to release Covenant School shooter’s writings

The Tennessee Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in the case of Clata Renne Brewer et al. v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County et al.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oral arguments are expected to begin Monday in a hearing to decide whether the Covenant School shooter’s writings should be released to the public.

Some parents of the school do not want these writings to be seen.

But some people argue the writings could give insight about why the shooter carried out the attack.

Back in June, people weighed in, filing declarations with a judge about whether or not the writings should be public.

The family of Michael Hill, the custodian who died in the shooting that killed six people, asked that the writings not be released, and said, “It sickens us to have to write a letter to explain why someone who chose to be voiceless does not deserve to be heard. The most devastating part of this is that the memories of the six lives lost have been diminished and minimized while every thought, drawing, doodle, and action of the shooter is made more relevant by every person who wants to decipher them.”

This case will be heard in the Tennessee Court of Appeals at 1 p.m.

