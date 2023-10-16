No threat found after Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigates Snapchat screenshot of school threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A screenshot of a school threat circulating on social media over the weekend in Middle Tennessee prompted an investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the screenshot was circulating on Snapchat, but was determined to be a hoax. The post originated out of Maury County, and two people were arrested for allegedly posting the school threat.

Authorities said while the screenshot didn’t mention any school by name, it did contain the word “central” in the text. The sheriff’s office and Wilson Central High School SROs, “out of extreme precaution,” began investigating the threat and found it to be a hoax with the help of Homeland Security.

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has investigated a screenshot that has been circulating on Snapchat in our area this morning and it has been determined to be a hoax,” WCSO said.

