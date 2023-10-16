No threat found after Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigates Snapchat screenshot of school threat

The post originated out of Maury County and two people were arrested for allegedly posting the school threat.
Snapchat (FILE)
Snapchat (FILE)(Arizona's Family)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A screenshot of a school threat circulating on social media over the weekend in Middle Tennessee prompted an investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the screenshot was circulating on Snapchat, but was determined to be a hoax. The post originated out of Maury County, and two people were arrested for allegedly posting the school threat.

Previous Coverage:
2 arrested after allegedly posting school threat on social media in Maury County

Authorities said while the screenshot didn’t mention any school by name, it did contain the word “central” in the text. The sheriff’s office and Wilson Central High School SROs, “out of extreme precaution,” began investigating the threat and found it to be a hoax with the help of Homeland Security.

“The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has investigated a screenshot that has been circulating on Snapchat in our area this morning and it has been determined to be a hoax,” WCSO said.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has investigated a screenshot that has been circulating on Snapchat in our area this...

Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
An Atlanta woman got to work at Waffle House one last time this week, something she has been...
Woman gets wish to work one last shift at Waffle House after disability forced her to quit
'Free Palestinian' protest in Downtown Nashville
Nashville rally planned to show support for Palestinians
Teen shot during botched scooter sale
Teen shot while meeting someone to sell scooter in Madison, police say
Photo of teen who was shot in the head
‘I assumed he was dead’: Family witnesses Madison teen shot in head

Latest News

FILE
Atlanta man run over, killed at Nashville liquor store
Nic Woodley
MTSU football staffer charged after exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say
Hearing on The Covenant School shooter's writings
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon outage reported in Nashville