Nashville magnet schools to benefit from $15 million grant

Six Nashville magnet schools have been selected to benefit from a five-year, nearly $15 million federal grant.
Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students' learning and their...
Data has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic took a major toll on students' learning and their mental health.(Live 5)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A press conference will be held Monday to announce millions of dollars in new funding to help magnet schools in Nashville.

Six Nashville magnet schools have been selected to benefit from a five-year, nearly $15 million federal grant from the Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP).

The MSAP is a federal initiative aimed at building capacity within selected schools to offer “rigorous, theme- and evidence-based instructional programs, promoting choice and diversity within MNPS,” according to a media release.

This year, the following schools have been chosen to join the MSAP network:

· Amqui Global Communications Magnet K-8 School (K-8)

· Cumberland College, Career, & Community through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Magnet (K-5)

· Isaac Litton STEM Magnet Middle School (6-8)

· Madison International Arts Magnet Middle School (6-8)

· Neely’s Bend World Cultures & International Arts Magnet K-8 School (K-8)

· Wright Global Media & Mass Communications Magnet (6-8)

This story will be updated following the announcement from MNPS.

