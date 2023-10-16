Nashville magnet schools to benefit from $15 million grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A press conference will be held Monday to announce millions of dollars in new funding to help magnet schools in Nashville.

Six Nashville magnet schools have been selected to benefit from a five-year, nearly $15 million federal grant from the Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP).

The MSAP is a federal initiative aimed at building capacity within selected schools to offer “rigorous, theme- and evidence-based instructional programs, promoting choice and diversity within MNPS,” according to a media release.

This year, the following schools have been chosen to join the MSAP network:

· Amqui Global Communications Magnet K-8 School (K-8)

· Cumberland College, Career, & Community through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Magnet (K-5)

· Isaac Litton STEM Magnet Middle School (6-8)

· Madison International Arts Magnet Middle School (6-8)

· Neely’s Bend World Cultures & International Arts Magnet K-8 School (K-8)

· Wright Global Media & Mass Communications Magnet (6-8)

This story will be updated following the announcement from MNPS.

